Nigeria: FG Moves to Address Under-Utilization of Ports

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Chief Adegboyega Oyetola said that the federal government should give the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) all the backing necessary to address all factors responsible for the underutilization of its national assets.

Chief Oyetola who spoke at the commissioning of 4.8km road infrastructure and mooring boats at Onne port in Rivers State said deepening the efficiencies and full capacity utilization of the strategic advantages of Onne and other Port Complexes in the eastern axis constitutes one of the tools it's deploying in actualizing its Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

He said, "Although issues concerning the potentials of Onne have always dominated my correspondences with the NPA, I must say that this visit further convinces me that so much more can be achieved if we invest more in our Port infrastructure such as we are doing with the over One (1) Billion USD worth of reconstruction/rehabilitation investment in our Ports including Onne which is at its conclusive stage."

Earlier the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Muhammed Bello-Koko, said that the Phase 4b of infrastructure project houses a significant portion of the untapped potentials of the Onne Port Complex stressing that the completion of the Road "D" which the major arterial link to the new Berths 9, 10, 11 & 12 at Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT) and vast expanse of reclaimed land already leased for port development is actually a link to growth in new business opportunities and increased revenue for the national economy.