Nigeria: 2024 World Happiness Report - Libya, Not Nigeria, Is Africa's Happiest Nation

Nigeria dropped seven spots from its previous ranking.

Libya has emerged as Africa's happiest nation, according to the World's Happiness Report released on Wednesday.

While Finland retained the number one spot seven years in a row, Nigeria placed 102 in the global ranking and 11th among African countries.

Although there was no dedicated Africa list, Libya was the first to appear on the global list, while Nigeria placed 11th.

Aside from Libya, which ranked 66 globally, Mauritius, South Africa, Algeria, Congo, Mozambique, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Guinea, and Senegal ranked higher than Nigeria.

The report, released in partnership with Gallup, the Oxford Wellbeing Research Centre, the U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network, and the WHR's Editorial Board, coincides with the International Day of Happiness, observed annually on 20 March.

The Gallup World Poll surveyed approximately 1,000 respondents in nearly every country on various issues, one of which was to evaluate their current standard of life on certain parameters.

The indices are GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and corruption.

The researchers noted in their happiness rankings that the scores are based on individuals' assessments of their lives, in particular, their answers to the single-item Cantril ladder life evaluation

But, it's not all gloomy as Nigerians are said to be happier than Cameroonians (104), Namibians (106), Moroccans (107), Nigerians (109), Burkinabes (110), Mauritanians (111), Gambians (112), and Chadians (113).

Other African nations ranked lower than Nigeria on the list are Kenya (114), Tunisia (115), Benin (116), Uganda (117), Ghana (120), Liberia (121), Mali (122), Madagascar (123), Togo (124), Egypt (127) and Ethiopia (130).

Others are Tanzania (131), Comoros (132), Zambia (134), Eswatini (135), Malawi (136), Botswana (137), Zimbabwe (138), Democratic Republic of the Congo (139) and Sierra Leone (140)

Lesotho, the least African happiest country on the list, ranked 141.

The latest ranking showed Nigeria has dropped seven spots after moving 23 places upwards from 118 in 2022 to 95 in 2023.

The happiness ranking of a country is determined by a combination of factors, including economic social support, healthcare access, education, effective governance, freedom, cultural values, and a sustainable natural environment.

Top ten

The report further revealed countries that dominate the top 10 list.

Except for Australia, the countries in the top 10 spots are Finland (the world's happiest country), Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, Israel, Netherlands, Norway, Luxembourg and Switzerland.

The report further added that Norway, Sweden, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Spain are countries where the old are now significantly happier than the young. At the same time, Portugal and Greece show the reverse pattern.

In the four-country group, including North America, loneliness is almost twice as high among the millennials as among those born before 1965.

Boomers and earlier generations are happier than Gen Xers, who are, in turn, happier than their 21st-century successors.