Nigeria: African Games - Brume Wins Gold, Sets New Record

With this impressive feat, Brume not only defended her 2019 title but also set a new Games record, surpassing the previous mark of 6.79m that stood since 2007.

Team Nigeria athletes are not only winning medals at the ongoing African Games in Ghana, they are doing so in record-breaking fashion.

The latest is Ese Brume who on Thursday soared to a first-round jump of 6.92m to secure gold in the women's Long Jump event

With this impressive feat, Brume not only defended her 2019 title but also set a new Games record, surpassing the previous mark of 6.79m that stood since 2007.

Brume's victory has also seen her punch her ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she will be hoping to improve on the bronze medal she won last time out at the Tokyo Olympics Games.

Also, with this win, Brume becomes the second Nigerian Long Jumper in African Games history to successfully defend her title.

Modupe Oshikoya achieved this feat in 1973 and 1978.

Brume also joins an elite group of nine Nigerian women who have defended their African Games titles, including legends like Mary Onyali and Tobi Amusan

While Brume is making the headlines with her gold medal, another youngster on the horizon Prestina Ochonogor is also getting accolades for her remarkable achievement in the women's Long Jump event

Ochonogor claimed the bronze medal with a personal best of 6.67m in what is only her first international outing.

Unfortunately, the third Nigerian in the Long Jump event, Ruth Usoro, narrowly missed the podium with a 6.62m jump.

Nigerian trio in the 200m Semifinals

Consider Ekanem and Alaba Akintola secured their spots in the men's 200m final with scorching times of 20.92s (-1.2) and 21.00s (-0.9) respectively.

Akintola dominated his semifinal heat, leaving no room for doubt.

Meanwhile, Olajide Olayinka will be the sole Nigerian representative in the women's 200m final after her heat win of 23.51s (-2.3).

Already, Team Nigeria has garnered eight gold medals from track and field events at the ongoing African Games in Ghana, and more is still expected as athletics event ends on Friday.