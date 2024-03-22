Nigeria's Democracy in Crisis, Says Bugaje

22 March 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba

Dr. Usman Bugaje, leading a northern political group called the Arewa Movement for Good Governance (AM2G), has declared that Nigeria's democracy is in a state of crisis.

Speaking in Kaduna during a news briefing, Bugaje, a former House of Representatives member, criticized the current state of democracy in the country, highlighting its failure to deliver development as expected.

Addressing the issue of budget padding, Bugaje highlighted that this problem has persisted for years, with the amounts involved growing from hundreds of millions to billions and now trillions. He criticized the National Assembly for its role in what he called 'mass looting of public funds', which he believes has hindered the country's growth and development.

Bugaje also criticized the Northern Senators Forum for not standing up for their erstwhile Chairman, Senator Abdul Ningi, and the forum's PRO, Kawu Samaila, who were suspended and warned, respectively, over allegations related to budget padding. He called for a restoration of integrity and accountability in the budget process to prevent further impoverishment and marginalization of Nigerians.

