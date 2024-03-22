Liberia: Boakai Orders Audit of MOS

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyumah Boakai has asked the General Auditing Commission (GAC) to conduct a comprehensive audit of the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs.

An Executive Mansion press release issued Thursday, 21 March 2024, said the audit is part of the Boakai Administration's commitment to fighting corruption and promoting transparency and accountability.

Officials from the GAC and the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs discussed the audit at a meeting at the Executive Mansion on Monday, 20 March.

Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of State, Atty. Cornelia Kruah Togba, who also attended the meeting, stated that the audit aims to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in the Ministry's affairs.

Responding to the President's mandate, Liberia's Auditor General P. Garswa Jackson said the Commission will begin with a System Audit since the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs has not been audited for a long time.

He explained that the audit will focus on budget management, cash management, procurement procedures, and other areas.

Auditor General Jackson expressed the hope that this becomes an ongoing process since the Ministry has not been audited for a long time.

The Commission plans to communicate engagements by March 27, specifying the audit period, scope, and commencement date. The GAC's report on findings is expected within a month.