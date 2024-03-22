Sudan: 'Hell on Earth, Imminent Death' - Sudanese Survivors Speak With US Envoy Periello

Monrovia — The U.S. Special Envoy to Sudan Tom Periello called for "formal" talks to help bring an end to the escalating violence in war-torn Sudan, following repeated warnings by UN agencies that neglect could be "catastrophic". Periello, who the Biden Administration named to lead the U.S. peace efforts, said during a press conference that he was looking to have all-inclusive talks with key regional actors, "as well as key voices from the inside".

He said the role that Saudi Arabia played in hosting the Jedda peace talks, in addition to the initiatives of other countries in the region, are experiences they could tap into. "We hope that this will happen as soon as Ramadan has ended." Periello said ensuring an end to the violence and "opening up" humanitarian access were immediate priorities that needed to be tackled.

Thousands of people were killed and millions more forced out of their homes since the most recent outbreak of fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The heads of both groups initially collaborated following the ouster of long-term ruler Omar al Bashir, before ffalling apart last year. UN agencies have said up to 18 million people are facing food insecurity due to the months-long brutal fighting characterized by "horrific" human rights violations - including sexual violence.

Periello said that there is a sense of urgency in the region that a solution needs to be found as soon as possible. "The clear message I have been getting -from Uganda, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Kenya, Egypt - is everybody understands that this crisis is barreling towards a point of no return," he said, urging all regional actors to put their differences aside to find a long-lasting solution.

He explained that his interactions with Sudanese citizens who just escaped the violence were emotional. "Hell on earth; imminent death" are the situations they described. Many of them, he said, haven't been able to speak with family members for days, while other authorities are unable to get reliable information about what is unfolding.

The U.S. envoy said the treatment of women was particularly a "horrific" situation that has marked the recent conflict. "And sadly we have seen that before," he said, referring to previous Sudanese conflicts. Women, he said, bear the brunt of the conflict through "sexual violence and targeting".

He said the U.S. was looking to harness the different peace initiatives to end the violence and create a humanitarian corridor while ensuring the Sudanese people have a more democratic future.