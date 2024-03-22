Nigeria: 'Don't Shield Killers of Military Personnel,' Delta Governor Warns Traditional Rulers

Suspected residents of the Okuoma Community on 14 March ambushed and murdered 17 military personnel in the community, including a commander (a lieutenant colonel), two majors, one captain and 13 soldiers.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has warned traditional rulers against shielding suspected killers of military personnel in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how suspected residents of the Okuoma Community on 14 March ambushed and murdered 17 military personnel in the community, including a commander (a lieutenant colonel), two majors, one captain and 13 soldiers.

The troops were ambushed and killed while responding to a distress call arising from a clash between Okuoma and Okoloba Communities in the South-southern state.

Governor speaks

Addressing traditional rulers from the two warring communities at the State Traditional Rulers' Council Secretariat in Asaba, Mr Oborevwori said the attack was alien to the state, according to a report by Vanguard newspaper.

"The killing of these Army Officers and soldiers came as a rude shock to us and when this thing happened, I immediately called the National Security Adviser, the Chief of Defence Staff and the Army Staff because I was in Abuja," he said.

The governor described the murder of the military personnel as "barbaric, inhumane and unacceptable" and vowed that those who carried out the act would be tracked down and prosecuted.

"Do not hide or shield anybody. The Chief of Army Staff and Mr President have assured me that innocent people will not be victimised unless you connive with the killers of the soldiers.

"I have briefed you and made sure that you fish them out from your kingdoms. If any traditional ruler shields a criminal, that traditional ruler is inviting trouble," Mr Oborevwori warned.

"We did not bargain for this evil act, but for peace, I don't want a crisis. I have also received information that two other villages are boiling to fight. They should not fight. We want peace in all our communities.

"I condemn it, and it's unacceptable. So please, my dear royal fathers, let us be on the same page to fish out these people. Don't allow anybody who committed this evil act to come to your kingdom and bring problems to your community," he added.

The governor asked the monarchs to hand over any suspect in their communities to the security agencies to avoid military personnel taking over their communities upon discovering they are shielding any of the suspects.

"You should not play politics with this. Don't say that the Army has taken over your village because they cannot just come to your village without getting information. But I assure you people that no innocent person will be victimised.

"Tell your people not to encourage any crisis because if you do, you cannot come out of it. Some people don't have knowledge of what is happening, and they start talking," he added.