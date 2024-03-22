Geroge Akl, the Chief of the Party for the USAID-Local Empowerment for Accountability and Democracy says embracing fiscal transparency and public participation can strengthen governance structures and institutions.

Speaking at the start of a two-day reconvening of the Fiscal Transparency Advisory Group, Akl noted that it fosters trust between citizens and government, enhances economic stability, and attracts foreign investment by demonstrating a commitment to accountable fiscal management.

"Fiscal not merely buzzwords but essential components for building trust, ensuring accountability, and fostering sustainable development and democratic government, plays a critical role in promoting inclusivity in fiscal decisions," Geroge Akl said. Geroge Akl is the Chief of the Party for the USAID-LEAD.

According to Akl, Public participation is an important aspect of fiscal transparency, and (GIFT) defines public participation as the different ways through which the public directly interacts with public authorities in the design, implementation, and review of policies Direct public participation in fiscal policy-making and the budget-making process is a fundamental right.

Open and inclusive public participation assures greater transparency and gives a voice to members of the public and civil society organizations (CSOs), this, Akl said can only be achieved through the open sharing of information on the part of the government as Government budgets and off-budget fiscal operations have far-reaching repercussions for economies and societies.

"It further empowers citizens, particularly marginalized groups, by giving them a voice in shaping policies that affect their lives and drive sustainable development by ensuring that public resources are allocated efficiently and equitably," she added.

Madam Tanneh G. Brunson is the Deputy Minister for Budget and Development Planning Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

Brunson stressed the importance of adhering to the 2005 Paris Declaration to ensure aid effectiveness and ownership to an extent, the Government has developed institutional capacities.

"Our current fiscal space needs to be expanded to enable us to implement key recommendations from partners, therefore, I would end by restating that the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning takes seriously Fiscal Transparency initiatives and as such, I would like to reassure you all of the Government's commitment to continuously supporting efforts like these for the betterment of Liberia, its people, and as well as all other residents," she noted.

The USAID Local Empowerment for Accountability and Decentralization (LEAD) Activity is supporting government effort to improve fiscal transparency and public participation in the budget through the provision of technical assistance in partnership with the International Budget Partnership's (IBP) Global Initiative for Fiscal Transparency (GIFT) program.

As part of its mission and in support of this collaborative initiative, the USAID-LEAD, Activity, GIFT, and the MFDP, the Fiscal Transparency Advisory Group convened on March 20, 2024, to among other things provide recommendations on designing effective public participation mechanisms in the budget process, explore areas of opportunities, and identify action points for strengthening public participation in the budgetary process in

Over 30 representatives (Members of the Fiscal Transparency Advisory Group (FTAG), other national government agencies, representatives from parliament, and supreme audit institution) were in attendance at the start of a two-day gathering taking place at Mamba Point Hotel.

The gathering further witnessed the ushering of new civil society organizations into the organization bringing the number to a total of 67 Members of the Fiscal Transparency Advisory Group.