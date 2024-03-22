Nigeria: Okuama - Killers of Soldiers Will Face Justice, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says that killers of military personnel in Delta community will face the full wrath of the law to curtail attacks on military and security infrastructure.

Tinubu said this when he hosted the leadership of the Senate to a dinner to break the Ramadan fast at the State House on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the military would continue to enjoy the support of his administration in neutralising security threats across the country.

"Our armed forces are working hard, and we will not allow attackers to undermine the integrity and value of our armed forces and its leadership.

"We will continue to encourage and fight for our sovereignty, our individual rights to exist, and we will succeed in banishing poverty from our land," the President stated.

On the issue of budget padding, Tinubu said that the integrity of the National Assembly must remain intact and that his administration would always encourage cooperation for the advancement of the nation.

"I know the arithmetic of the budget and the numbers that I brought to the National Assembly, and I know what numbers came back. I appreciate all of you for the expeditious handling of the budget. Thank you very much.

"Those who are talking about malicious embellishment in the budget; did not understand the arithmetic and did not refer to the baseline of what I brought. But your integrity is intact.

"I am grateful for what you have been doing. The natural challenge we are facing will be over.

"On the current economic difficulty, we are about turning the corner. Our revenue has improved. All we have to do is control expenditure and manage ourselves better," the president said.

Tinubu thanked members of the National Assembly for the speedy attention given to the Student Loan Amendment Bill, urging more tolerance, forgiveness, and charity during Ramadan.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, thanked the President for hosting the lawmakers, noting that regular interactions would enhance understanding and productive governance.

"We bring you greetings from the 10th senate. We bring you assurances of continuous collaboration.

Akpabio said that with a president, his Vice and the chief of staff as members of the National Assembly, they have no option but to give the executive full cooperation to succeed. (NAN)