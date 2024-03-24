Nigeria: Student Killed As Fire Razes Female Hostel of Yobe Varsity

Shamsiya Murtala, a female hostel of the Federal University Gashua, Yobe State, lost her life, on Saturday, after fired destroyed a complete block of 29 rooms, accommodating about 301 students.

The 300-level student of Geography Department was confirmed dead at the General Hospital, Gashua.

The incident which occurred in the afternoon has sent shockwaves across the university.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Maimuna Waziri, on behalf of the Senate, Management, staff and students expressed deep sympathy to the affected students and their families over the unfortunate incident and directed a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire outbreak.

A statement signed by the University's Registrar, Dr. Abubakar Mamuda, directed all students to vacate the

Campus premises immediately and return to their homes or safe location until further notice.