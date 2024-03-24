Nigeria: Officers Killed As Suspected Ipob Militants Hit Police Van in Imo

Two police officers were on Saturday killed after gunmen attacked their patrol vehicle along old Gariki Road Okigwe in Imo State.

The personnel of MOPOL 18, Owerri were reportedly ambushed while on patrol duty.

Four officers sustained multiple injuries during the attack.

Confirming the incident, Imo police spokesman, Henry Okoye, said the officers were ambushed in the early hours of Saturday by gunmen suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate Eastern Security Network (ESN).

In a statement, Okoye said the state Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, had condemned the attack.

"The state Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, has condemned the attack and gruesome murder of personnel of Mopol 18, Owerri, by gunmen suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate Eastern Security Network (ESN)," the statement said.

While condoling the families, friends, and loved ones of the deceased officers, the Commissioner of Police reiterated that the Command under his watch would not condone any form of attack on security personnel in the State.

He assured the people that the Command would leave no stone unturned in ensuring the perpetrators of this dastardly act are all arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.