Nigeria: Six Policemen Killed in Delta Ambush

The Nigeria Police Force on Saturday confirmed that six of its officers were killed in an ambush in Delta state.

It also disclosed that six other officers are missing in action.

The ambush happened in Ohoro Forest, Ughelli North Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta.

This was contained in a statement on Saturday by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi.

"The bodies of six (6) of the slain officers have been recovered after a fierce search conducted by a combined team of police officers and other security outfits.

"The Force is focused on the search for the other six (6) officers; while all their families have been duly contacted," the statement said.

Adejobi gave the names of the deceased officers as Inspector Abe Olubunmi, Inspector Friday Irorere, Sergeant Kuden Elisha, Sergeant Akpan Aniette, Sergeant Ayere Paul, and Sergeant Ejemito Friday.

He also identified the missing officers as Inspector Onoja Daniel, Inspector Onogho Felix, Inspector Emmanuel Okoroafor, Inspector Joel Hamidu, Sergeant Moses Eduvie, and Sergeant Cyril Okorie.

According to the FPRO, following the development, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, "mandated the deployment of all necessary resources and personnel to apprehend those responsible for this senseless killing of our officers".

This, he said has "led to the arrest of five (5) suspects in connection with the preceding incident and the killing, who are currently volunteering information necessary for the rounding up of all the perpetrators".

The development comes days after 17 soldiers of the Nigerian Army were killed in Ughelli South LGA of Delta State.