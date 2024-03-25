Gambia: Amadou Ba, Khalifa Sall Call for Peace, Vigilance After Voting

The candidate of the Benno Bokk Yakaar coalition, Amadou Ba and former Dakar mayor Khalifa Ababacar Sall have called for peace and vigilance while making their declarations after casting their votes in the closely contested presidential vote.

"The campaign went well, peacefully. There was no excessive violence and I hope it continues that way," ruling coalition candidate Ba told the press around 12 p.m. at the Grand Médine HLM centre at Parcelles Assainies.

Accompanied by his wife, the former prime minister recommends electorate to show "good morale", sending a message of peace to the Senegalese.

He added: "My most ardent wish is that tomorrow morning the Senegalese will be able to know their next president and that they will attend to their concerns."

After casting his vote at the Ecole Grand Yoff polling station, presidential candidate, Khalifa Sall called for vigilance.

"My words are addressed to the Senegalese men and women, to the agents and representatives of the polling stations so that they can do everything so that the game is not false. Rumors and intentions are reported to us here and there in certain parts of the country. I call on the vigilance of agents and representatives," Sall stated.

Khalifa Ababacar Sall also welcomed the holding of the vote after a number of "adventures, dramas and problems".

Remembering February 3, the day the presidential election which was to be held on February 25 was postponed; Khalifa Sall considers that "for the first time in the political history of Senegal, the presidential election was desecrated." The candidate congratulates and thanks the Senegalese "for their determination and perseverance". For this reason, the leader of the Takhawou coalition calls on everyone to "live up to the date of March 24" in order to have "a peaceful, sincere and serene election, where there will be no complaint at the end".