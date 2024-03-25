Liberia: LINA's Former Director Ordered to Return Government Asset

Liberia's Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah has ordered former Liberia News Agency (LINA) Director General Kwame Oldpa Weeks to return LINA's social media access to the Ministry or face legal action.

LINA is a communication organ of the Ministry of Information.

The information minister accuses Mr. Weeks of retaining control over official communication platforms belonging to the Ministry, notably the LINA Facebook page, despite his departure from office.

The conflict between the Information Ministry and Mr. Weeks has sparked debate on social media among many Liberians, with some labeling Mr. Weeks' actions as unlawful, desperate, greedy, and malicious.

The new administration under President Joseph Nyumah Boakai continues to struggle to have some former government officials return government assets, including essential government information tools that they refused to relinquish while exiting privileged positions.

President Boakai has established an asset recovery and properties retrieval team to return stolen government assets.

In addition to the public perception of alleged corruption in government, some officials were said to have looted furniture and other assets from their offices while taking their exit.

Last Friday, Mr Weeks posted a public service announcement on the Liberian News Agency Facebook page, explaining that the Facebook Page bearing the assumed name "Liberia News Agency did not exist before he was appointed Director General of the Agency.

As such, he said the Facebook page will be changed to Miepo MediaCon, effective upon the completion of all verifications from "META" between 30 and 60 days from the day he posted the notice due to the accumulation of more "likes."

Mr. Weeks argued that, as per Facebook policy, the legal owner of a page is the person who created it, so he's the rightful owner, not Minister Piah or the Ministry of Information.

He further argued that the name change has become necessary to separate his work activities from the Agency or central Government of Liberia.

In response, Minister Piah condemned Weeks' actions as rebellious and akin to gangsterism, designed to undercut the government's authority over its assets.

Minister Piah emphasized that Weeks' former position as Director General of LINA does not grant him the right to retain control over government-owned platforms after leaving the Ministry.

"Failure to comply with this directive will leave us with no choice but to pursue legal action," warned Minister Piah, underlining the gravity of the situation.

The dispute has escalated, with Minister Piah revealing that the Ministry of Justice has been notified, and legal proceedings are being contemplated to resolve the matter.

At the same time, he urged Weeks to respect the rule of law and promptly return all Ministry-owned access.

Meanwhile, President Boakai's newly appointed assets recovery team leader, Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin, during a briefing on Capitol Hill, assured Minister Piah that they are prepared to reclaim all government assets, including the LINA Facebook page.