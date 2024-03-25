Senegal: Voting Day for the Senegal Presidential Election

24 March 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Approximately 7 million 371 thousand 890 registered voters are expected to be at the polls to elect the successor of President Macky Sall from a list of 18 candidates. From the early hours of election day, a delegation led by Prof Ibrahim Gambari, head of the Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) deployed by ECOWAS, crisscrossed Dakar, the capital of Senegal.

The delegation of ECOWAS Election Observation Mission, led by Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, visited several polling centers and stations to evaluate the commencement of operations. Among the locations assessed were the premises of BERTHE MAUBERT School in the Plateau district, Hadja Wrath DIENE School, and Pikine-Guediawaye Private School.

Prof. Gambari was accompanied on the field visits by Dr. Abdel-Fatau Musah, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security; Ambassador MUSA SANI NUHU, Chairman of the Committee of Permanent Representatives of ECOWAS; and Mr. Serigne Ka, Head of the ECOWAS Electoral Assistance Division.

