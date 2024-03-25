West Africa: Ecowas Election Observation Mission Praises Voting in Senegal Presidential Election

24 March 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Olu Jacobs

The 130 ECOWAS observers are monitoring the Presidential elections which is taking place at 15,633 polling units across the country.

The Head of the ECOWAS election observation mission to the Presidential election in Senegal, lbrahim Gambari, has expressed satisfaction with the process so far.

Mr Gambari, a professor, led a delegation made up of the Commissioner Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdul-Feteh Musah; Nigerian Ambassador to ECOWAS, Musa Nuhu; representatives of the ECOWAS Parliament and the Council of the Wise, to observe the electoral processes at some polling units in the capital Dakar as well as the suburbs as polling opened across the country.

The Head of mission and the ECOWAS delegation interacted with electoral officials and voters to ascertain compliance with the electoral process.

Mr Gambari was satisfied with the level of compliance with the procedure at the polling units and especially noted the fact that it had been peaceful.

The Head of the ECOWAS electoral observation Mission was also at the ECOWAS situation room in Dakar where he received briefing from experts collating reports from ECOWAS observers deployed across the country.

They confirmed that voting commenced at the right time at the polling units, materials arrived on time, polling agents were on and there was adequate security presence.

ECOWAS has described the election as significant to the consolidation of democratic governance in Senegal and the region.


