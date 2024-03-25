Senegal: President Sall's Candidate Ba Pledges Non-Partisanship Presidency

23 March 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Biran Gaye

The candidate of President Macky Sall and Benno Book Yakaar has pledged to detach the function of President of the Republic from the position of party leader if elected, marking a total shift from the current reality.

Amadou Bâ vowed non-partisanship presidency which prioritizes the welfare of the people of Senegal.

"A government must go beyond partisanship," said the candidate of "Benno Bokk Yakaar" on 7Tv channel on Thursday, March 21. "The President of the Republic must be above the fray and I intend to rid him of the day-to-day management of the party," he added.

According to Amadou Bâ, the President of the Republic must "abandon the executive function of party leader" for the "strengthening of democracy and the State".

Explaining further, the candidate said the President of the Republic could be an "honorary president of the party" but not its daily leader.

If elected as president this Sunday, Amadou Bâ said he would designate responsibility of party leader "to a minister of state, to the Prime Minister, to the president of an institution, or to a minister without portfolio".

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.