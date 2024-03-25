Senegal - Faye Nears Victory in Presidential Election

Several opposition candidates have congratulated Bassirou Diomaye Faye after he appeared to be ahead in preliminary tallies. However, the governing coalition has said it was sure there would be a runoff.

Senegalese opposition candidate and tax inspector Bassirou Diomaye Faye on Monday appeared to be reaching victory in Senegal's presidential election.

The vote follows several years of unrest and a political crisis. Millions of people took part in the election that went ahead without incident.

State television RTS said that turnout was at around 71%.

If none of the 19 candidates secure over 50% of the votes, the election will go to a runoff. Final provisional results are expected by Tuesday.

Incumbent President Macky Sall did not seek re-election, with his ruling coalition endorsing former prime minister Amadou Ba. Sall had unsuccessfully sought to postpone the election to December.

Former popular opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was barred from running in the election due to a defamation conviction, supported Faye in the vote.

In his campaign, Faye promised to fight corruption and prioritize Senegal's economic sovereignty.

Opposition candidates congratulate Faye

At least seven candidates congratulated Faye based on the early tallies.

"Congratulations to Bassirou Diomaye Faye on his unquestionable victory," candidate Anta Babacar Ngom said on the platform X, formerly Twitter.

Dethie Fall referred to him as "President ... Faye" and congratulated him "on his fine victory, clearly achieved in view of the very strong trends that are emerging."

Hundreds gathered at Faye's campaign headquarters in Dakar to celebrate as it seemed he was ahead in the vote.

However, the management of Ba's campaign said that it was "certain" there would be a runoff vote.

"In the light of the results reported by our expert teams, we are certain that, in the worst-case scenario, we will be in a second-round," it said.

Ba's campaign accused Faye's camp of attempted "manipulation."

sdi/wd (Reuters, AFP)