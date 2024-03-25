Kenya Red Cross Warns Against Driving, Walking Through Floods Following Heavy Rains

Nairobi — The Kenya Red Cross has warned Nairobi residents against walking or driving through flood waters following heavy rains witnessed in the city on Sunday night.

In a statement, the humanitarian agency advised residents to evacuate immediately to elevated areas in case of flooding explaining that just six inches of moving water can knock one down.

The humanitarian-led organization also recommended locals to refrain from parking their cars or doing other activities near streams or rivers when it is raining heavily.

"With rains pounding in various parts of Nairobi County, it is crucial to know how to protect yourself and your loved ones from potential flooding hazards. Evacuate Immediately to elevated areas in case of flooding because just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down," read a statement from the society.

The advisory comes as the National Police Service launched a search and recovery operation for a police officer who was swept away by floods last night while rescuing pedestrians.

The officer who is attached to the Kamukunji Police Station had rescued four people, three women and a child from their business stalls.

The National Police Service has further confirmed that at least four people were killed separately following heavy rains experienced in Nairobi.