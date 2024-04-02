Kenya Braces for Heavy Rains, Strong Winds and Potential Flooding

Nairobi — The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a warning due to the imminent occurrence of strong winds, heavy rainfall, and potential flooding in various parts of the country within the next 48 hours.

The department has issued a 7-day heavy rains advisory covering the Central Highlands, Western, Rift Valley, and Coastal areas.

This follows significant rainfall predictions expected to result in heavy downpours and potential flooding across these regions.

Kenyans residing in the counties of Turkana, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Isiolo, Garissa, Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa, and Kwale have been advised to take precautionary measures to stay hydrated.

Daytime temperatures in these regions are anticipated to exceed 30°C, while night-time temperatures, especially in the coastal and northeastern areas, are expected to remain high, surpassing 25°C.

According to the MET department's latest forecast on Tuesday, heavy rainfall exceeding 30mm in 24 hours is expected across several parts of the Lake Victoria Basin, The Rift Valley, and the Highland West of Rift Valley, including Nairobi.

The weatherman says the heavy rainfall is likely to intensify to more than 40mm in 24 hours and spread to the Southeast Lowlands, coast, and northern sector by Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

However, the intensity of the heavy rainfall is anticipated to reduce on Thursday, April 4, 2024. Additionally, the MET department has cautioned that the heavy rainfall may be accompanied by gusty winds, posing further risks to residents.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant for potential flash floods and to refrain from driving through or walking in moving water.

The weatherman has also warned of the possibility of strong winds that could blow off roofs, uproot trees, and cause structural damages.

To mitigate risks, Kenyans are urged to avoid seeking shelter under trees and near grilled windows to minimize exposure to lightning strikes.

The MET department reassures the public that updates on the evolving weather conditions will be provided promptly to ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens.