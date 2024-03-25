Liberia: Judicial Staffers Call for Audit Over Lack of Transparency

Monrovia — The Judiciary, as mandated by the 1986 Constitution of Liberia, is expected to be an independent and fair body that fights corruption. However, recent reports suggest otherwise. The current Supreme Court Bench has reported failed to uphold transparency and accountability, particularly regarding financial matters.

According to the New Judicial Order number seven on financial autonomy, the Supreme Court is required to provide quarterly reports on various fees collected by courts nationwide. Unfortunately, Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh has not enforced this mandate, leading to a lack of proper financial reporting.

This failure to hold judges accountable for not publishing collected fees, which reportedly amount to millions of United States dollars, has resulted in a breakdown of services within the court system.

In response to these concerns, judicial staffers are calling for an audit of court costs, fees, and fines collected by the Supreme Court. This call for transparency and accountability comes amidst significant attention on the auditing of the three branches of government.

The workers' demand aims to enhance efficiency and effectiveness while holding the Supreme Court accountable for its failure to comply with the November 9, 2017 Act granting financial autonomy to the Judicial Branch.

Article 75 of the 1986 Constitution vests the Supreme Court with the authority to prescribe necessary rules for the proper discharge of court functions. Section 21.3 of the New Judiciary Law entrusts the Supreme Court with fiscal administration responsibilities related to the Judiciary.

Additionally, Section 21.6 mandates the Supreme Court to publish revenues raised from court costs, fees, and fines within three months. However, the workers accuse the Supreme Court and the Court Administrator's office of neglecting this duty by failing to publish and post revenue collections at courts nationwide.

Allegations of mismanagement and financial irregularities, including the deliberate withholding of services despite collecting significant funds, underline the urgency of conducting a comprehensive audit.

The workers believe that years of unaccounted funds have been detrimental to the masses, hindering the provision of essential resources such as stationery and internet connections necessary for efficient court operations.

Calls for an audit have been persistent, reflecting concerns over compromised justice delivery due to administrative mismanagement and non-compliance with judicial laws. Improved accountability and transparency are essential to restore public trust in the judiciary and ensure timely access to justice.

The Supreme Court's wasteful spending and disregard for judicial laws have exacerbated delays in justice delivery, leaving court staff to personally finance essential resources.

In light of these issues, it is crucial to enforce existing laws, such as Article XIII of the Act Establishing the Commercial Court, to ensure proper financial management within the judiciary. This includes depositing all fees into a special account controlled by the Judiciary and supervised by the Court Administrator.

In conclusion, addressing the lack of transparency and accountability within the judiciary is imperative to uphold the rule of law and restore public confidence in the justice system. An audit is necessary to uncover financial discrepancies and ensure that funds are appropriately utilized for the benefit of all citizens.