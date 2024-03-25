Ghana: Stop Targeting Character of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang - NDC Women Caucus in Parliament

The Women Caucus of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament has urged the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to concentrate on revitalising the economy rather than targeting the character of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the NDC's running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

The caucus expressed disappointment over the claims made by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is not from the Central Region.

In a widely circulated video, Mr Antwi-Boasiako alleged that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is from the Northern Region and accused the party's presidential candidate, John Mahama, of engaging in tribalism by selecting a north-north ticket.

The caucus dismissed these claims as unfounded and believed that the recent attacks on Prof. Opoku-Agyemang were intentional to divert attention from the failing economy under the NPP's leadership.

Related Articles

The caucus emphasised that instead of resorting to petty insults, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako and the NPP should prioritise addressing the deteriorating economy and fulfilling their promises to the Ghanaian people.

The caucus, in a statement released in Accra on Saturday, called on Chairman Wontumi, the NPP, and the government to shift their focus towards constructive actions that benefit all Ghanaians rather than engaging in divisive rhetoric.

The statement, signed by caucus chairperson and MP for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, expressed deep concern and disapproval that a woman of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's caliber and achievements would face such unfounded and degrading attacks.

The caucus highlighted that such remarks not only demonstrate a lack of respect for women in leadership roles but also perpetuate harmful stereotypes and discrimination.

It urged advocates for gender equality to oppose the deliberate assaults on Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to give significance to their advocacy and demand strict accountability from those responsible.