Nigeria: Neuroscientist's Advice On How to Be Liked At Work

In an article for the CNBC about how to build strong relationships with colleagues, Morgan Smith cited a Harvard-trained neuroscientist, Juliette Han, an adjunct professor at Columbia Business School on the importance of being liked at work and how to interact in the workplace to ensure that happens.

One way to do this is to find common ground with your colleagues. This can be done by complimenting them, thanking them for their help, or seeking advice. It is also important to show your manager that you respect their expertise. You can do this by asking them questions about their perspective on a project. Finally, it is important to be open and honest in your communication with colleagues. Let's look at a few of the tips in detail.

Expressing gratitude: A simple "thank you" can go a long way in showing your colleagues that you appreciate their help and support. When a colleague helps you out with a task, take a moment to thank them sincerely. Let them know how their help made a difference and express your appreciation for their time and effort. You can also express gratitude by writing a thank-you note or email. This is a thoughtful gesture that will be appreciated by your colleagues.

Offering compliments: People appreciate being recognized for their hard work and accomplishments. Make a habit of complimenting your colleagues on a job well done. Be specific in your compliments and mention what you admire about their work. For example, you could say, "I was really impressed with your presentation today. You did a great job of explaining the complex topic in a clear and concise way." Or, "I appreciate your work ethic. You always go the extra mile to get the job done." Sincere compliments will help to build trust and rapport with your colleagues.

Seeking advice: Also, stepping outside your comfort zone and seeking advice from colleagues can be a surprisingly powerful strategy for building rapport and increasing your likeability at work. It might seem counterintuitive - admitting you don't have all the answers could be perceived as weakness. However, the opposite is true. Asking for input demonstrates respect for your colleagues' expertise and fosters a sense of collaboration.

Imagine yourself scaling a mountain. You could attempt the climb alone, relying solely on your own knowledge and experience. Maybe you'd make it to the summit, but it would likely be a slow, arduous journey.

However, by seeking guidance from a seasoned climber who knows the terrain, you gain valuable insights on the most efficient path, potential hazards, and even shortcuts. Similarly, when you approach a colleague with a work-related question, you're essentially tapping into their experience and knowledge base. This not only benefits you by providing a fresh perspective and potentially leading to a better solution, but it also flatters your colleague by acknowledging their expertise.

The key is to be specific in your request. Don't just dump your entire problem on someone. Instead, clearly articulate the challenge you're facing and identify specific areas where their input would be valuable. This shows that you've already put thought into the issue and are genuinely interested in their insights. By seeking advice strategically, you not only gain valuable knowledge but also build trust and camaraderie with your colleagues, ultimately making you a more well-liked and respected member of the team.

In sum, building strong relationships with colleagues is akin to laying the groundwork for a sturdy bridge: each interaction, whether it be expressing gratitude or seeking advice, serves as a vital support beam, strengthening the connections between team members.

Just as a climber relies on the guidance of an experienced mountaineer to navigate treacherous terrain, seeking advice from colleagues allows us to tap into their expertise, ultimately leading to smoother paths and greater success. By fostering a culture of mutual respect and support, individuals can construct a network of trust and camaraderie that elevates both morale and productivity in the workplace.

