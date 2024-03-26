Liberia: LRA Apologizes for Misinterpreting Law On Dutyfree Privileges to Lawrnakers

The House of Representatives leadership held a constructive conversation today on Capitol Hill with the Commissioner General of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), Dorbor Jallah, and his legal counsel, Cllr. Negbalee Warner.

At the end of the discussion, the Commissioner General agreed with the Minister of Justice that the LRA had misinterpreted the law and apologized for disallowing the duty-free privileges of lawmakers under the Revenue Code of 2000.

The Commissioner General then committed to following the law, which has granted duty-free privileges to lawmakers since its passage.

Duty-free privileges allow lawmakers to respond to the charitable needs of their various constituents while they serve and will remain in place.

The Legislature has already capped duty-free privileges to ensure that this vital allowance under the law isn't abused and that LRA collects the maximum amount of taxes possible.

The House of Representatives is committed to promoting transparency and accountability at all levels and will do absolutely nothing to stop the collection of lawful Revenues for Liberia.