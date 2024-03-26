Liberia: U.S.$96 Million Solar Farm to Boost Electricity Here

The Government of Liberia, with funding from the World Bank, West Regional, is expected to construct Liberia's first solar farm and expand the Mount Coffee Hydropower Plant in Louisiana, Montserrado County, from 88 Megawatts to 126 Megawatts.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the NEW DAWN over the weekend after an assessment tour of the Mount Coffee Hydropower, the Corporate Communication Director of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), Philip Firley, said a total of US$96 million has been projected for both projects.

"The Mount Coffee expansion project is US$96m and goes for the expansion of the Mount Coffee and the Solar Energy Farm Project. A couple of the funding goes to Mount Coffee from 88mw to 126mw. And the Solar Farm, when constructed, will produce 20mw, while the St. Paul hydropower dam (SP2) will produce about 200 -250mw." Mr. Firley explained.

LEC CEO and World Bank West Regional Director in the photo and the group after the touring of the Mount Coffee Hydropower Plant for the expansion and the Solar Farm

He disclosed that blueprint and engineering designs for the solar farm construction have already commenced, and anytime soon, the project will kick start, adding that the Mount Coffee expansion and the Solar farm project will be situated at the same site.

"You were there, and you saw that the World Bank, through its delegation, has commenced the feasibility studies, having cleared with our CEO on the implementation and further studies as well regarding the project. With the touring of the facility and identification of the location for the farm, technically, it means works and studies have started," he pointed out.

He said the assessment would feed into the blueprint, which would finalize work for the solar farm and expansion of Mount Coffee Hydro and the blueprint for the SP2.

Mr. Fairley pointed out that currently, the LEC has an energy demand of 400 megawatts, and technically, if 126mw and the expansion project of Mount Coffee are completed with the 20mw solar farm project, besides 250mw of SP2, Liberians stand to enjoy sustainable electricity across the country.

According to him, they anticipate that all of these projects will be successful. He urges Liberians to exercise patience as all efforts are being exerted to address the country's age-old electricity problem.

A high-power delegation from the World Bank West Region office, Ministry of Mines and Energy, visited the Liberia Electricity Corporation Mount Coffee Hydropower Plant over the weekend.

The objective of the visit was to gather firsthand information on the exact location for constructing the Solar Farm and expanding the Mount Coffee Hydropower Plant.

Franz Drees-Gross, a U.S.-German national who serves as Director of Infrastructure in the World Bank's Africa West region, headed the team. Monie Captain, Executive Director of LEC, headed the PIU. The Ministry of Mines and Energy represented the Government of Liberia along with Project Manager Bill Harkins and Consultant William Thompson.

The joint assessment was in accordance with President Boakai's first Energy Sector Round Table, which was held at the Executive Mansion with key stakeholders in the sector. At the table, the President expressed 100% support for the project.

Liberia has faced consistent electricity challenges since the 14 years of civil war, during which every national infrastructure was destroyed.

Efforts by the first post-war democratic government following the 2005 elections with the support of partners to restore power have fallen below public demand.