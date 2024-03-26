Namibia: Tjongarero - More Work Needed... As Namibia Secures 23rd Africa Games Position

Minister of sports Agnes Tjongarero expressed satisfaction with Team Namibia's performance at the recently concluded 13th Africa Games in Ghana, where Namibia secured the 23rd position.

The 2023 African Games, which commenced on 8 March, concluded on Saturday, with Egypt clinching the top spot at the continental sports showpiece event held in Accra, Kumasi, and Cape Coast. Despite 53 out of 54 African countries participating, Cape Verde was notably absent from the event. The games, initially scheduled for August 2023, faced delays in facility completion and logistical challenges, resulting in the event's postponement until March 2024.

Egypt dominated the competition, amassing a total of 191 medals, including 102 gold, 47 silver, and 42 bronze medals. Nigeria secured the second position with a total of 121 medals, comprising 47 gold, 34 silver, and 40 bronze medals, while South Africa claimed third place with a total of 106 medals, including 32 gold, 32 silver, and 42 bronze medals.

Namibia secured a total of 10 medals, including one gold, three silver, and five bronze medals. Ronan Wantenaar clinched Namibia's sole gold medal in the 100m men's backstroke, while the national men's cricket team, Richelieu Eagles, secured four silver medals after falling short to Zimbabwe's Chevrons in the cricket finals. Anri Kruger earned another silver in the women's elite cycling, while Alexander Skinner and Wantenaar contributed two swimming silver medals.

Tjongarero expressed her satisfaction with the results, albeit acknowledging room for improvement. "I've received feedback from individuals on the ground in Ghana, and while the results may not be the best, I am pleased with what we have achieved. It demonstrates that we are heading in the right direction, but it also highlights the need for further efforts," she remarked.

Meanwhile, bronze medals were claimed by sprinter Gilbert Hainuca (Athletics), Ryan Williams (athletics), Alexander Skinner (swimming), Jessica Humphrey (swimming), and Ester Abraham (wrestling) across various categories. Tjeripo Musutua, of the Namibia Sports Commission, expressed contentment with the results but also emphasised the importance of improvement. "We've gleaned valuable lessons from the games and will analyse areas for enhancement. Overall, I am satisfied with our progress, signaling a positive trajectory," he stated. - mkambukwe@nepc.com.na