Nigeria: NOC Hails Team Nigeria's Performance African Games

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), on Monday commended Team Nigeria's outstanding performance at the just concluded 13th African Games in Ghana.

The Public Relations Officer of NOC, Tony Nezianya in a statement acknowledged the selfless contributions of Team Nigeria, media and government support towards ensuring a memorable event at the games.

It will be recalled Nigeria came second behind the winners, Egypt with 120 medals comprising 47 gold, 33 silver, and 40 bronze medals.

"It is with immense pleasure and great admiration that the NOC extends its heartfelt commendation to every member of Team Nigeria for the performance at the African Games," he said.

NOC President, Habu Gumel, in the statement, said that it was through dedication and hard work that the team emerged the overall second.

"Your exceptional achievements and unwavering dedication during these Games have brought immense pride and glory to our nation.

"While Team Nigeria secured a commendable second place overall, behind Egypt, it is your outstanding accomplishments and relentless pursuit of excellence that truly captured our hearts.

"You demonstrated unwavering dedication, resilience and the true spirit of sportsmanship throughout the competition.

"We must also acknowledge and thank the Government, particularly the Minister, Sen. John Enoh, for his relentless support and commitment toward ensuring the welfare of the athletes and officials, " he said.