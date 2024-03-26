Kenyan Fintechs Head to Ghana to Lure Investors

Nairobi — Kenyan financial technology (fintech) companies will be heading to Accra, Ghana, to pitch investment ideas.

The 3i Africa Summit, which will be happening between May 13 and 15, 2024, is a global summit that seeks to transform Africa's economic landscape through technology, sustainability, and long-term capital allocation.

Themed 'Unleashing Africa's FinTech and Digital Economic Potential', the summit is jointly organized by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Development Bank of Ghana (DBG), in collaboration with Elevandi, an ecosystem development entity set up by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Ahead of the meeting, the BoG and DBG held consultative meetings with the Association of FinTechs in Kenya (AFIK).

"Platforms like the 3iAfrica Summit are so crucial. They provide us with a unique opportunity to come together, share insights, and chart a course for the future of FinTech and the Digital economy in Africa," Ali Hussein Kasim, VP, Eastern Africa for the FinTech Network, said.

The 3-day event will focus on policy and regulatory actions, entrepreneur and investor mapping meetings, an innovation pavilion to showcase innovative solutions, workshops for training start-ups, and exciting networking events.

It will bring together over 2,000 players in the financial services ecosystem, including fintechs, banks, insurance, sovereign wealth funds, and policy leaders.

"African countries need to collaborate on our technology stack to avoid the spread of closed-loop systems and ensure we can more affordably transact with anyone, anywhere, anytime," PesaLink CEO Gituku Kirika said.

"For us, the 3i Africa Summit will be an important forum to discuss the continent's public-good fast payment systems."