Liberia: 'Gol Is Dedicated to Tackling Climate Change-Related Interventions Through a Paradigm Shift' Says Hon. Brunson

Monrovia — Hon. Tanneh Brunson, the Deputy Minister of Budget revealed that the government is totally dedicated to tackling climate change-related intervention through a paradigm shift.

She made the disclosure at the launched of Liberia Country Climate Development Report organized by the World Bank Group on Friday March 22, 2024, held at the Monrovia City Hall

According to Hon. Brunson, in order to target climate change there are practical actions that shift development planning towards integration of climate financing, risks, and coordination. these actions include developing County Development Agenda (CDAs) for all fifteen counties both climate smart and sensitive which will feed into the New National Development Plan from 2025-2029.

She noted that mainstreaming climate considerations within development planning & budgeting processes will improve on early warning, emergency preparedness, and disaster response systems across the country.

However, preparing climate finance, policy framework to facilitate readiness for Green financing are key for investment in health & sanitation to reduce solid waste as well as health related diseases.

We will also work with partners to prioritize forestry communities through sustainable forestry management by improving governance and regulation of mining activities, as well as promoting climate-smart agriculture practices.

Currently the government of Liberia through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning has engaged in an ongoing discussion with development partners to establish a climate change finance office within the department of budget.

"As a driver of the country's national development planning process, fiscal planning, budgeting, and the allocation of resources across various sectors, it is prudent to establish a climate change finance office" she asserted.

For his part, the World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, Mr. Robert R. Taliercio said the Bank is ready to work in partnership with the government to address critical sections from the report's on land, forestry, power, infrastructure development, carbon capture, and other crucial sectors are essential to Liberia's development and protection against climate change.

According to him, analysis from the report shows clearly that poverty in Liberia would rise if the government don't target climate change intervention which had a serious negative impact on the nation's economy, agriculture, and other vital industries, as well as raise the likelihood of a national calamity.

He noted that the report is timely and critical based on the ongoing crafting of the new National Development Plan strategy.

Climate change poses a serious threat to the peace and prosperity of Liberia, the oldest country in Africa, Liberia, has navigated a challenging path to stability while dealing with health issues, civil unrest, and economic instability. Climatic issue is not confined to a single era in Liberia's development narrative. Global warming has long-lasting effects that get worse over time