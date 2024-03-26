Nigeria: Terrorism Financing - Mamu Writes Attorney General, Demands Retraction

Mr Mamu vowed to sue the government for profiling him as a terrorist

The publisher of a Kaduna-based newspaper, Desert Herald Newspaper, Tukur Mamu, has written to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, demanding the retracting of his profiling and designation as a 'Terrorist Financier'.

This was contained in a letter dated 25 March, written on his behalf by his lawyer, J.J. Usman, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and addressed to the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Mr Usman said the letter was submitted and an acknowledged copy was received.

According to the letter, Mr Mamu gave a seven-day ultimatum for the retraction of the publication, to prevent litigation.

"We are Counsel to MR. TUKUR MOHAMMED MAMU (hereinafter referred to as Our Client) on whose firm and absolute instruction we relate with you on the above subject matter.

"Recall that Our Client was arraigned by the Federal Government of Nigeria, particularly before the Federal High Court, Abuja Division in CHARGE NO:

FHC/ABJ/CR/96/2023 between THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA V, TUKUR MOHAMMED MAMU.

"In furtherance to this, it is remarkable to note that your office is currently prosecuting Our Client on allegations concerning terrorism,

"Attached herewith is a certified true copy of the said Charge marked

as ANNEXURE "A" for ease of reference.

"It is lamentable to observe that on 19/03/2024: while the case against Our Client is still pending, the social media was saturated by a publication allegedly emanating from and authorized by your good office.

"However, the said publication was specifically made by the "Nigerian Sanctions Committee" wherein Our Client was profiled and designated as a "Terrorist (TERRORIST FINANCIER)".

"As at the time of this missive, no Court of competent jurisdiction in Nigeria has designated Our Client as such.

"Attached herewith is a copy of the publication downloaded from the online marked as ANNEXURE "B" for ease of reference.

"It is common knowledge that the administration of criminal justice system in Nigeria is not only antithetic to, but forbids media trial in whatever guise.

"We vehemently condemn the actions of the Nigerian Sanctions Committee being a violation of the rule of natural justice and prejudicial to Our Client who is undergoing trial, and whose trial is still pending in SUIT FHCIABJ/CR/96/2023.

"It is sardonic and very disheartening that this publication is coming from the Nigerian Sanctions Committee; which ordinarily should be fueling the front burner in championing the course for the sustenance of the Rule of Law in Nigeria.

"Albeit, the Nigerian Sanctions Committee lacks the statutory mandate to pronounce on, and to designate Mr. Tukur Mohammed Mamu as a Terrorist Financier; even when it is a notorious fact that Mr. Tukur Mohammed Mamu is undergoing trial. It is so, particularly that the court has not made any pronouncement detailing him to be one.

"It is our firm position that the action of the Nigerian Sanctions Committee is not just tantamount to the usurpation of the Court's power provided under Section 6 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended); but is a mockery of the Nigerian judicial system.

"We do not doubt the a deliberate ploy to soil the name and the hard-earned reputation of Our Client in whose favour the constitutional right to the presumption of innocence inures.

"By the publication above referred, it becomes crystal clear that the Federal Government of Nigeria is the Complainant against Our Client; the prosecutor of Our Client and now putting itself in a head-on collision with the judicial power of the court by assuming adjudicatory position thereon. Adjusting Our Client as a Terrorist has eroded all the jurisprudential tenets of the rules of natural justice.

"Based on the aforesaid, we demand in very clear and unequivocal terms, the

immediate Retraction of the said Publication within 7 days from the receipt of this letter dated 25h March 2024.

"Failure to comply with Our Client's demand. We will have no hesitation in seeking redress in the Court of law for the ventilation of Our Client's grievances," the letter, which was copied to the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, Mr Mamu's lawyer said.

Mr Mamu is facing terrorism-related charges after he was arrested in Egypt, in September 2022, while on his way to Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj with members of his family.

He led the negotiation for the release of some of the passengers kidnapped from a Kaduna-bound train attacked by terrorists in March 2022.

He is still being detained by the State Security Service (SSS). On Wednesday, the Nigerian government listed Mr Mamu alongside 14 others as terrorism financiers.