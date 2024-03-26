Liberia: Order of Eastern Star Donates to Central Prison and Destiny Recovery Center

- As part of its charity program, the General Grand Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star (OES) made two separate donations to the Monrovia Central Prison and the Destiny Recovery program for the rehabilitation of drug-addicted youth on Friday, March 22.

The package for the Monrovia Central Prison included 50 bags of rice, vegetable oil, dozens of chlorine cartoons, sanitation pads, washing and bath soap, and Dettol, among other items, primarily for female inmates.

At the Destiny Recovery Program on Somalia Drive, Lower New Georgia, the Order of Eastern presented 10 bundles of zinc, 20 bags of rice, and 10 bags of cement.

The Order of Eastern Star (OES), with Worthy Sister Sonia F Roberts as General Grand Worthy Matron, is an appellant body of the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Liberia, with Most Worshipful Bro. Anthony W. Deline as Most Worshipful Grand Master.

Making the presentation at the Monrovia Central Prison, Worthy Sister Roberts empathized with the plight of female inmates and urged them to pray and put their faith in God for relief.

She said donating items to the Monrovia Central Prison is part of the OES charity program to identify needy Liberians in difficult situations and conditions.

There are an estimated 1,412 inmates, including 72 females, facing the worst of Prison conditions, including overcrowding, inadequate food supply, and lack of functional health facilities, according to prison authorities, who expressed gratitude to the OES for its kind generosity.

A female Convict, identified only as Asha, who has served three years of her sentence, expressed appreciation for the OES's kind assistance and pleaded with OES members to help facilitate the release of female inmates held in protracted detention for lesser crimes.

The General Grand Worthy Matron, accompanied by other Grand Chapter Officers, including its Secretary, Worthy Sister Louis Kpoto, who is also Minister of Health, visited the health facility at the Monrovia Central Prison.

Worthy Sister Louis Kpoto also empathized with the plight of female prisoners. She promised that the Ministry of Health would improve conditions and make the health Center more functional and responsive to addressing the health needs of inmates at the Monrovia Central Prison.

At the Destiny Recovery Centre, with an estimated 116 inmates, mostly youths, Worthy Sister Roberts lauded the authorities for the great initiative to help rehabilitate and transform young people hooked on drugs.

She spoke passionately about the rehabilitation program at the Destiny Recovery Center. She urged youths to stop drug abuse and commit to the process of rehabilitation that will help transform them into productive citizens.

Authorities at the Destiny Recovery program expressed appreciation to the OES for its continuous support and assistance to the program to help stop the widespread drug abuse, especially among the youths.

Authorities later took the OES members on a guided tour of their facilities under construction. They said that when completed, it will be a safe house to rehabilitate and transform young people hooked on drugs.

The General Grand Worthy Patron, Worthy Bro. Yanqueh S. Borsey and Past General Grand Worthy Patron, Worthy Bro. Cyril Jones also accompanied the General Grand Worthy Matron on the prison and rehabilitation center visits.