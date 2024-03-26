Nigeria: Police Kill Three Suspected Armed Robbers in Akwa Ibom

One suspect was arrested while others escaped with bullet wounds, the police said.

The police in Akwa Ibom State said they have killed three suspected armed robbers in the state.

The suspected robbers were shot dead while robbing a national museum in a village near Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of the state, according to a statement, on Tuesday, from the police spokesperson in the state, Odiko Macdon.

One suspect was arrested while others escaped with bullet wounds, the statement said.

Mr Macdon, a chief superintendent of police, said operatives from Ikot Ekpene Division, responded on 20 March to a distress call, engaged the suspects, numbering about 10, in a shootout and were able to kill three of them.

He said that a locally-made pistol, one expended, one live cartridge and vandalised wire cables, among other items, were recovered in the operation.

"The gang is said to be responsible for robberies around Ikot Ekpene and environs," he said.

On the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Waheed Ayilara, the operatives took the fight to the criminals' hideouts and brought them to book for a peaceful Akwa Ibom, Mr Macdon said.

The police spokesperson warned those engaging in robberies, kidnappings and other violent crimes to be ready to bear the consequences if they did not desist forthwith.

(NAN)