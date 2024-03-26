Nigeria: Mutuwa Becomes Latest Nigerian Wrestler to Qualify for Paris 2024

As the African/Oceania Olympic qualifiers in Alexandria, Egypt come to an end, Ashton Mutuwa has joined the list of Nigerian Wrestlers who have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The American born Plateau State wrestler produced a spirited display to overpower South African Justin Van Zyl in a 16-8 pinfall to secure the Olympic slot.

Mutuwa who recently pledged his allegiance to Nigeria over America will be making his first ever Olympic appearance in Paris.

Nigerian Harrison Onovwiomobohwo 86kg missed out on Olympic slot to Australian Jayden A Lawrence after losing 4-4 points criteria decision.

Despite putting up what seems to be his best performance in a while, Braveman Oyeinkeperemo 74kg lost 2-10 to Bacar Ndum of Guinea-bissau in the semi-final to add to the evening's yesterday's disappointment for the Nigerian male freestyle wrestlers.

Earlier, Simeon Enozumini and Izolo Stephen were unable to make it to the semi-finals in the men's freestyle category after they both lost their round matches.

It will be recalled that the five Nigerian female wrestlers had qualified for the 2024 Olympics.

On Saturday, four Nigerian wrestlers joined Odunayo Adekuoroye to qualify for the Games in Paris.

Adekuoroye had secured qualification to Paris last year following her bronze medal in women's 57kg at the World Championships in Belgrade.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medalist Blessing Oborodudu, World Military Champion Hannah Reuben, Esther Kolawole, African Games champion Christiana Ogunsanya are the other wrestlers who are on the flight to Paris..

However, Mercy Genesis had narrowly missed out on Paris Olympics in this window after a 5-7 defeat to Nada Medani Ashour Abdalla Mohamed of Egypt in 50kg weight class.