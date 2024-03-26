Nigeria: Akwa United, Rangers Win Away As Bayelsa Hold Lobi Stars in Lafia

Relegation threatened Akwa United and title contenders, Enugu Rangers recorded away victories against Plateau United and Heartland respectively in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Week 27 matches played yesterday in Jos and Awka.

At the New Jos Stadium, Akwa United caused a major upset as they stunned hosts and title chasing Plateau United 2-1. Cameroonian import, Gerome Heutchou opened the scoring for the visitors in the 10th minute but Plateau United drew level in the 77th when Anthony Sunday calmly converted from the spot.

However, new signing Sani Suleiman grabbed the winner for Akwa United in the 90th minute to brighten their chances of surviving the drop.

Enugu Rangers also won at Heartland to move to the top of the log. Former Akwa United striker, Ifeanyi Ogba gave the 'Flying antelopes' the lead in the 37th and on resumption, Kalu Nweke doubled the lead before Heartland scored their consolation goal in the third minute of second half added time.

The victory over their 'oriental brother' has shot Rangers to the top of the table with 48 points, one more than Lobi Stars who dropped to the second position with 47 points after they were forced to a 1-1 draw by relegation fighters Bayelsa United.

The first half of the week 27 match at the Lafia Stadium ended 0-0 but on resumption, towering defender Sunday Chinedu put Lobi Stars in front in the 61st minute but sixteen minutes later, kehinde Malik drew the visitors level for a share of the spoils.

In Ilorin, kwara United edged title holders Enyimba 2-1 as Emmanuel Ogbole scored a brace to hand the ' Afonja Warriors the maximum points.

At the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina United fought back to defeat Abia Warriors 2-1. The visitors took the lead when Daniel Wotali scored from the spot in the 8th minute but in-form striker Andrew Idoko equalised for the home side in the 49th minute before Falolu Azeez scored the winning goal in the 58th minute.

In Ikenne, Remo Stars left it late to beat Bendel Insurance 2-0 after suffering back-to-back losses on the road. After a barren first half, Olamileakn Adedayo scored the opening goal in the 81st minute Hadi Haruna netted the winner in the 88th minute.

Meanwhile, Nigeria Tornadoes will host 3SC today in kaduna as they seek to resurrect their hopes of survival.