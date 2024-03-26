Ghana: Govt to Improve Health Sector Through Agenda 111 - NR Minister

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu, has reaffirmed government's commitment to improve the general health infrastructure to propel the attainment of the universal health coverage by 2030 through the Ghana Priority Health Infrastructure Projects known as the agenda 111.

He indicated that government was putting up a Psychiatric Hospital at Tugu Yapala located on the Yendi-Tamale highway to improve mental healthcare in the region whiles site had also been cleared for the construction of a maternity block complex at the Northern Regional Hospital.

He said nine of the districts, namely: Mion, Nanton, Kumbungu, Nanumba South, Saboba, Sagnarigu, Kpandai, Savelugu and Karaga are geared toward improved health service delivery.

He added that PSA Oxygen generating plant has been established at the Tamale West Hospital, an Oxus Oxygen Generator installed at the Gushegu Municipal Hospital, a new x-ray equipment and brand new Ultrasound Machine installed at Tamale West Hospital.

The Northern Regional Minister, in his speech read on his behalf by the Acting Regional Coordinating Director, Mr Sumaila Ewuntomi Abudu, complained about doctor to patient ratio in the region, which according to him stood at 1: 2277 and that it is not good for quality healthcare delivery.

He gave this affirmation at the 2023 performance review of the Ghana Health Service with stakeholders that was held in Tamale.

According to Alhaji Alhassan Shaibu, the mandate of the Regional Coordinating Council was to ensure the optimum welfare of the people in the region and prioritize issues that concern health and well-being.

He said the concept of network of practice was an accelerated vehicle through which the universal health coverage could be achieved within the shortest possible time hence urged all to take the theme serious so as to come out with varied expert perspectives, opinions and views on effective ways of mobilizing the required resources towards the attainment of the universal health coverage by 2030.

The Minister indicated that provision of essential services across all levels of service delivery points were usually characterized by large consumption of medical supplies for both clients and healthcare providers.

Due to this, the fast consumption of these supplies tends to rapidly deplete stock levels and requires quick and rapid replacement and re-stocking to make the health system very responsive to the health needs of the citizenry, he added.

He however acknowledged the Regional Director of Health Service, Dr Abdulai Abukari and his team for the hard work and commitment that have led to quality healthcare delivery in the region.