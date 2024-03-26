Nigeria: Fuel Subsidy Removal Painful but Necessary, Gov Inuwa

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has lamented that the removal of fuel subsidy last year, though difficult yet necessary decision.

In his efforts to alleviate their suffering, his administration rolled out a palliative food distribution program in August 2023 targeting 420,000 beneficiaries while in January this year, they continued this noble initiative by launching the second phase of the program, reaching an additional 90,000 beneficiaries.

Speaking at the flag-off of Distribution Ramadan Palliative on Tuesday at Pantami Stadium, Gombe, the Governor said, the exercise demonstrated his commitment to helping the people during difficult times which remains an enduring attribute of his administration ranging from the days of the Covid-19 pandemic to the recent removal of fuel subsidy.

In addition to above efforts, we also implemented various policies and programs to help our people during these difficult times. These include the provision of 10,000 wage grants to civil servants since August 2023, and the payment of billions of naira in backlog of gratuities in order to ease the financial burden on the people.

With the coming of the holy month of Ramadan, a time of reflection, compassion, and generosity, we stand ready to extend our support once again. Today, we are commencing another round of palliative food distribution, with a renewed focus on reaching 214,500 beneficiaries. This gesture is not merely about providing sustenance; it is about ensuring that our people can observe their fast with dignity and gratitude, in accordance with the teachings of our religions.

According to him, his administration's commitment to the welfare and wellbeing of every citizen of Gombe remains steadfast and unwavering despite the challenges that the people face.

He commended the palliative committee for the excellent preparation thus far and urged them all to approach their duty with fear of God and compassion, and ensure that food items reach those who deserve it the most.

On our part, we shall put measures in place to ensure adequate monitoring of the program, in line with our administration's zero tolerance for corruption and inefficiency.