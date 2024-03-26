Nigeria: Fish Out Killers of Soldiers in Delta, Ohanaeze Tasks Tinubu

Apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has urged President Bola Tinubu to leave no stone unturned to fish out the culprits involved in the killing of 16 military personnel last week in Okuama and Okoloba communities of Delta State.

The body also condemned the brutal massacre of the Nigerian soldiers in an ambush during a peace mission to the communities.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo noted that less than one year ago on August 14, 2023, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) announced the killing of 36 of its officers in an ambush on troops by bandits in Niger State.

The spokesman of Ohanaeze, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, in a statement, pointed out that there were other instances that casualties have been recorded by Nigerian security personnel in an effort to carry out their legitimate duties of protecting lives and properties.

Ogbonnia stated that the incidents of incessant deadly attacks by the civilians on the military, which is the last line of defence, is a very worrisome paradox.

He averred that the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has described as barbaric, the gruesome killings of innocent, faithful and gallant soldiers who were on call to duty.

Iwuanyanwu, he added, has commended President Tinubu for his prompt reaction to the unfortunate incident and urged him not to leave any stone unturned to fish out the savage culprits, adding that it will serve as a deterrent to many others.

"While commiserating with the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja, the 181 Amphibious Battalion of the NA and the bereaved families of the fallen heroes, the Igbo Leader advises the Nigerian Army, and indeed Nigerian security operatives to maximize their skills to minimize or outrightly avoid casualties of the security operatives on duty," he stated.