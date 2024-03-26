Nigeria: EFCC Arraigns Man Over Alleged N7.1m Fraud in Sokoto

The Sokoto Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned one Ibrahim Isah before Justice Bashar Tambuwal of the Sokoto State High Court.

Isah was brought before the court on a one-count charge of criminal breach of trust to the tune of N7,110,000.00 (Seven Million One Hundred and Ten Thousand Naira only).

The charge reads, "That you Ibrahim Salisu Isah Adult, Male, sometimes in November 2022 at Sokoto within the Judicial Division of the High Court of Sokoto State, while being entrusted with the sum of N7,110,000.00, by one Buhari Hammani Gumbi to purchase and supply 1,800 bags of BUA cement at the rate of N3,950 per bag, dishonestly misappropriated the money to your personal use.

"This is in violation of the mode in which the trust is to be discharged and thereby committed the offence of criminal breach of trust contrary to Section 300 of the Sokoto State Penal Code Law and punishable under Section 301 of the same Law."

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

Prosecution counsel, S.H Sa'ad then applied for a trial date while the defence counsel, Shamsu Dauda applied for bail for the accused.

The prosecutor however objected to the defence counsel's oral application for bail, arguing that the defence must make a formal bail application via an affidavit being a court of records for the prosecution to respond.

Justice Tambuwal the adjourned the matter to April 23, 2024 for hearing.

He also ordered that a formal bail application must be tabled before the court while he remanded the defendant in the custody of the Correctional Services.