Nigeria: NDLEA Busts Cocaine, Heroin, Meth Syndicates in Abuja, Lagos, Kano

...Arrests 4 kingpins

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have in a special operation, weekend, disrupted criminal activities of a cocaine syndicate in Abuja, with the arrest of three leaders of the group.

Consequently, Nnajiofor Kenechukwu, 41 and Okoro Christian, 35, were arrested on March 22, at Paint House Hotel while Umar Garba was arrested at Benna Street, 21 Road, First Avenue, Gwarimpa Abuja with 718 grams of cocaine.

A statement by spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said: "A follow up operation at the residence of Okoro Chigozie at House 30, 69B Road 6th Avenue Gwarimpa, led to the recovery of 19 blocks of Arizona, a strain of cannabis weighing 9.823kg and monetary exhibits: N545,500 and $250, as well as property documents.

"Another follow up operation to the residence of Kenechukwu at 49 Mercy Orjiakor street, Becky Estate 11, Karu, Nasarawa State on March 23, also led to the recovery of various quantities of Arizona and methamphetamine while his girlfriend and accomplice, Ifemenam Oge, was arrested.

"In Lagos, a well-coordinated operation on March 20, led to the seizure of 10,534 kilograms (10.534 tonnes) of Ghanaian Loud, a strain of cannabis in Ajah area of the state where 11 vehicles were seized from the drug cartel.

"In another raid at Ago Palace Way area of the state on March 22, a suspect, Miracle Obi was arrested with 1,006 ampoules of pentazocine injection; 50 tablets of tramadol 225mg; 89 bottles of codeine syrup and 2,360 ampoules of Diazepam injection.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Another suspect, Kareem Mustapha was earlier on March 19, nabbed along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway with 25,000 pills of tramadol and 5,900 ampoules of pentazocine injection.

"NDLEA operatives also launched massive raids across Edo and Ondo states leading to the seizure of over 44,948.1 kilograms (44.9 tonnes) of illicit drugs and arrests of eight suspects belinging to the drug cartels.

"While a total of 7, 687.8kg of cannabis was destroyed in a warehouse in Ala forest, Akure, Ondo state with another 670kg evacuated, on March 23, 2024, no less than 14,310.8625kg of same psychoactive substance was razed on 5.7 hectares of farms in Ohosu/Ugbogui forest, Ovia South West LGA, Edo State on March 19.

"Five suspects including 67-year-old Sunday Otulugbu; Agbayeogor Joshua, 39; Kelvin Ofuasia, 45; Williams Peter, 37; and Kamaru Onimisi, 44, were arrested," the statement added.