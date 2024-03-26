Nigeria: Alleged Killing of Bola Ige - Sheath Your Swords, Yaf Tells Gani Adams, Igboho, Others

...Says Yoruba unity best weapon to fight common enemies

The Yoruba Alliance Forum, YAF, has urged the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams; Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho and other leaders to sheathe their swords and unite to fight the common enemies of Yoruba race.

The group was reacting to a recent viral audio content credited to Gani Adams linking Igboho to the death of former Minister of Justice, late Chief Bola Ige.

The leaders of the pan Yoruba organization, in a statement by its chairman and Secretary, Messrs Onitolo-Ariyo Adejare and Adedeji Oluwaseun, described the unity of the Yoruba as the best weapon to fight common enemies.

YAF described those sending the viral audio content across social media platforms as enemies of Yoruba race, saying that such acts were very libelous.

It insisted that they had intruded into the privacy of Iba Gani Adams and the other person involved in the private discussion.

It also added that Yoruba sons and daughters, both home and in the diaspora are worried about the ongoing social media attacks between loyalists of Adams and that of Igboho.

The statement reads: "This unlawful act can affect the much needed unity and peace in Yoruba land and can also expose the race to further attacks by the enemies of the Yoruba.

"The issue that transpired between Iba and his former aides in 2015 as well as the audio content generated from a private discussion in 2021 should not be the cog in the wheel of the progress of Yoruba race.

"We had a telephone conversation with the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams on March 23, over the content and the veracity of the trending audio voice note.

"Having listened to his side of the story. We considered it pertinent to intervene in the interest of the Yoruba as well as for the future of our race.

"From his account, the audio was a private discussion between Adams and a US- based younger brother of his friend.

"According to him, the voice note was not made in bad faith because it was not in the public or reported in the newspapers or any traditional medium. All the contents were products of a private discussion and responses given in reaction to the need for all the groups in Yoruba land to unite and come together as one, in order to fight the common enemies of our race.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Iba also described as unconfirmed information allegedly linking Igboho to the death of former Minister of Justice,the late Chief Bola Ige.He also said it repeatedly that he didn't believe all the information allegedly referenced the Chief of Staff to the Lagos state governor, Tayo Ayinde.

"Though the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and other prominent Obas and stakeholders across Yoruba land had intervened and waded in to ensure unity and peace across board,it must be stated also that the leadership of Yoruba Alliance Forum will continue to foster peace,part of which, was the audience we had with Iba Gani Adams through a telephone conversation.

"Now that we have a president coming from the south west and a a Yoruba son, we must also be conscious of the fact that many would not be happy with this.

"That is why all the stakeholders as well as our freedom fighters in Yoruba land must come together as one big family to ensure peace and unity in Yoruba land.

*We are also appealing to all social media bloggers and loyalists of Iba Gani Adams and Igboho to stop any attempt that can cause division in Yoruba land. All over the world,war usually begins with statements of attack and such could degenerate beyond borders.

"So, as a formidable organization in Yoruba land, we must always adhere to peace. We must also commit ourselves to the peace and unity of Yorubaland, as being propagated by Iba Gani Adams.

"Therefore, we must know that it is by being united that we can save Yorubaland from the insidious plans of the enemies of our race."