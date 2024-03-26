Nigeria: Crisis Erupts in Delta Community As 10 Sustain Machete Cuts

25 March 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Jimitota Onoyume

No fewer than 10 persons sustained deep machete cuts in a fresh crisis that erupted in the Okere community, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Saturday night.

The state Police spokesman, Bright Edafe, confirmed the development to Vanguard, saying policemen had been deployed to beef up security in the area.

Policemen were seen in the community yesterday with two patrol vehicles.

There have been different accounts on the cause of the fracas but the Police spokesman, Edafe, said it was a clash between two rival youth factions over the youth chairmanship position in the community.

He said the situation had been brought under control with policemen in the community.

"There was a fracas over the chairmanship of Okere youth, the two factions were having issues but it has been addressed and resolved. Our policemen are on ground," he said.

It will be recalled that a new youth leadership was allegedly inaugurated in the community three weeks ago. But community sources said tension had continued to build in the area over the youth leadership issue.

Ayiri denies link with the fracas

However, some community sources allegedly linked Ayiri Emami to the crisis, saying he mobilised his loyalists to attack some youths in the community.

When contacted, Ayiri dismissed the allegation as tissues of lies, stressing that he was busy with his aunt's funeral, late Mama Newe Urowoli Emami in the community.

"I can't be burying my aunt and be thinking of crisis in the area. It is not true that I had a hand in the crisis. My aunt was being buried so I was busy about her funeral," he said.

Meanwhile, some community sources said the situation on Saturday was a fallout of the crisis in the community about three weeks ago, when some persons tried to disrupt the visit of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III to the area.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.