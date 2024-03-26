Liberia: House Opens Condolences for Former Representative

Representative Gwaikolo represented the people of Nimba in the 54th Legislature and chaired the Committee on Education and later chaired the House Committee on Rules, Order and Administration.

The House of Representatives on Monday, March 25, 2023, opened a Book of Condolence to honor the memory of former Nimba County electoral district #9 Representative Johnson N. Gwaikolo at the Rotunda of the Capitol Building.

President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, Sr., and Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa led members of the House of Representatives, along with authorities from the Senate and the Supreme Court bench, in the rotunda to pay tribute to the late former Rep. Gwaikolo.

It can be recalled on February 16, Gwaikolo was announced dead by family members in Monrovia.

According to family sources, the former Nimba County Representative fell off late Sunday evening and was rushed to the St. Joseph Catholic Hospital in Sinkor where he was announced dead.

The cause of his death is yet to be made known to the public.

The news of his passing has deeply saddened members of the Legislature, citizens, and residents of Nimba County.

Representative Gwaikolo represented the people of electoral district #9 for six years in the 54th Legislature, during which he chaired the Committee on Education and later chaired the House Committee on Rules, Order and Administration.

He contested in the just-ended 2023 election where he was beaten by Rep. Taa Wongbe.

Former Rep. Gwaikolo also served the National Legislative Assembly following the Civil War.

The late former Representative Gwaikolo served as Deputy Minister of Public Works during the administration of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and as President of the United Methodist University (UMU).

At the signing of the book of condolence, the House of Representatives extended its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and constituents of Rep. Gwaikolo.

Rep. Gwaikolo dedicated his life to serving the people of Liberia and his county. --Press release