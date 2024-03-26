Nigeria: A Chairman Petitions INEC Over Alleged Plot to Destabilize Party

The National Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), Kenneth Udeze, has petitioned with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, over an alleged plot by some highly-placed INEC staff to destabilize the party's leadership.

In the petition dated March 25th, Udeze specifically called for the retirement of some INEC' staff in Abuja, who he claimed to be working with some elements to trigger fresh leadership crisis in the party.

This comes despite a January 26th Court of Appeal judgment affirming Udeze as the authentic National Chairman of the AA.

Udeze alleged that the INEC staff are tirelessly working to convince the commission and the Federal High Court in Abeokuta, Ogun State, to recognize a purported AA National Convention held on October 7, 2023.

He said this is in direct defiance of the Court of Appeal's rulings that have put to rest the leadership tussle rocking the party.

The national chairman accused the staff of deliberately misrepresenting facts regarding a pending suit (FHC/AB/CS/12/2024) in Abeokuta and another one (FHC/KB/CS/12/2024) in Kebbi State.

According to Udeze, the actions of the staff are aimed at undermining the Court of Appeal's affirmation of his leadership and the party's March 14, 2021 National Convention where he was re-elected.

Udeze provided evidence of court judgments, consent agreements, and INEC's own records that clearly recognize him as the legitimate AA National Chairman.

He expressed concern over the INEC staff's alleged efforts to obtain conflicting judgments that would plunge the party into fresh turmoil.

The AA chairman urged INEC to investigate the allegations and take disciplinary action, including potential suspension, redeployment or retirement of the implicated officials.

He stressed the need for an independent and unbiased electoral body that upholds the rule of law and moral principles.