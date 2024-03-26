Nigeria: Skymax CEO Bags 'Nigeria's Digital Economy Personality' Award

The chief executive officer of Skymax Integrated Network Limited, Chidi Charles Agukwe, has been honoured as a critical stakeholder and driver occupying an important position in Nigeria's digital economy space.

The Skymax boss made the list of 50 Most Valuable Personalities in Nigeria's Digital Economy who were recognised at the just-concluded award ceremony by ITEdge Africa where top players in the country convened and shared the stage.

The organisers lauded Agukwe for his robust experience in the sector as well as committing to bridging digital divide in the country through the operations of his company.

According to the organisers, "Chidi's robust experience in the ICT/telecommunications industry is widely sought after. He is instrumental to the great height Skymax Integrated Network Limited has reached today as the leading internet service provider in the North-east of Nigeria.

"He has supported many initiatives in the Nigerian Digital Economy. His company, Skymax, has single-handedly trained youths in ICT and Telecommunications skills, especially students of engineering in universities and polytechnics. Skymax has also trained and equipped youths with skills in solar power system installation."

Receiving the recognition, Agukwe dedicated the award to the entire staff and management of Skymax, stressing that the company had been successful in delivering its mandate of providing digital access in underserved region of the country through the dedication of its team.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further stressed that the recognition would serve as a catalyst and motivation for Skymax to do more.

"Nigeria has attained commendable feat in digital economy, but we still much more to achieve together. To be globally competitive, we must first bridge digital gap and leave no one behind. This has been our mandate at Skymax and we shall continue to withhold this value," he said.

Mr. Chidi Charles Agukwe holds a Master's Degree in Electrical Electronics Engineering. He also possesses many important industry certifications such as MikroTik Certified Network Associate-Enterprise (MTCWE), Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA), Cisco Certified Network Professional certification (CCNP), Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP) -enterprise, CCSP-Enterprise Advance, MTCNA, MTCRE, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Project Management Professional (PMP), among others.