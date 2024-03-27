Nigeria: Tinubu Appoints Adamu Laka As Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Centre

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria
26 March 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Major-General Adamu Garba Laka as the new National Coordinator of the National Counter-Terrorism Centre under the Office of the National Security Adviser.

General Laka served in various capacities in the North-East, Nigeria, where he deployed tactical means to degrade terrorist groups.

He also served in Sierra Leone and the Democratic Republic of Congo under the United Nations and was part of the Nigerian contingent in the US AFRICOM exercise in Senegal.

He holds Master's Degrees in National Security from the National Defence University, Pakistan, and in International Affairs and Strategic Studies, Nigerian Defence Academy.

A statement by the Presidential spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale said, "The President anticipates that General Laka will bring his vast experience into this critical role to effectively remove security threats through pre-emptive, proactive, and diligent counter-terrorism coordination."

