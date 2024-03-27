Nigeria: BBNaija Season 9 Auditions Kick-Off, Organisers Introduce New Twist

26 March 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Friday Omosola

The organisers of BBNaija have announced the commencement of season nine (9) auditions.

BBNaija, on its Instagram page Tuesday, announced a new twist for the upcoming season of the reality TV show.

According to the announcement, departing from previous formats, contestants will require a partner to enter the BBNaija's house.

BBNaija season 9 was depicted as a quest for dynamic duos who adore the show and can elevate the excitement in Biggie's house.

Auditions

Auditions for BBNaija season 9 will begin on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. The end of the audition application was not disclosed as of press time.

Interested and eligible candidates must record and upload a 3-minute video explaining to Big Brother why 'they both' should be in the house together.

According to the organisers, interested candidates are to audition as a pair, providing descriptions of themselves, their origins, personalities, favourite things, likes, dislikes, unique traits, and how these attributes may contribute to their success on the show.

Contestants must visit Africa Magic TV/Big Brother to submit videos and provide additional information.

The application is open to individuals above 21 with valid identification documents.

The show's eighth season, known as All-Stars, started on 23 July 2023 and ended on 1 October.

Ilebaye Odiniya emerged as the winner and walked away with a grand prize of N120 million.


