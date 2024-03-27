Liberia: Yekeh Seeks Police Intervention

Controversial Montserrado County Electoral District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah has complained against J.Mart, a private showroom center, for allegedly denying him goods for a US$4,500 coupon bearing his name.

In a letter complaint dated 25 March 2024, Kolubah requested the Inspector General of the Liberia National Police (LNP), Col. Gregory Coleman, to ensure that his materials are collected from the J.Mart Showroom or that the cash be refunded to him.

"I present you with compliments and wish to file a complaint against J.Mart, which has refused to let me take delivery of my items from its showroom," Kolubah alleged.

He said he has an official J.Mart coupon, which is "solely applicable against [the] purchase of goods available at the J.Mart Randall Street Showroom."

Kolubah said the coupon is valued at US$4,590.00 and duly signed by the Administration of J.Mart.

"In view of the above, I kindly request that you ensure that my materials are collected from the J.Mart Showroom or that the cash be refunded to me," he said.

Over the past few days, Mr. Kolubah has been in the news accusing the Executive of bribing him and other lawmakers with a US$4,500 Coupon each to remove House Speaker Cllr. Fonati Koffa.

Mr. Kolubah was a staunch supporter of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's 2023 presidential bid.

But he became one of the first officials to begin accusing Boakai of alleged corruption because of the latter presentation of some cash to aid victims and their families after a disastrous tanker explosion in Bong County last year.

Kolubah has since been politically aligning with the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), co-sponsoring a bill along with a CDC lawmaker to impeach the president.