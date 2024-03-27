Nigeria: Kano Governor Seeks Lawmakers' Nod to Create Four More Ministries

The four commissioner-nominees, if confirmed by the state lawmakers, will take the number of commissioners in his cabinet to 26. His predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje, appointed 21 commissioners

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has asked for the approval of the state House of Assembly to create four new ministries.

The governor had earlier on Tuesday presented the names of four nominees for confirmation as commissioners.

Mr Yusuf initially appointed 19 commissioners after he assumed office on 29 May but, in July, appointed three more commissioners - Amina Sani; Ali Namadi and Ibrahim Fagge.

The latest four commissioner-nominees, if confirmed by the state lawmakers, will take the number of commissioners in his cabinet to 26. His predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje, had 21 commissioners.

PREMIUM TIMES also gathered that Mr Yusuf is considering appointing a son of his political godfather and former governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, as commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Eradication.

Mr Yusuf earlier presented the name of Mustapha Kwankwaso and three others to the state's House of Assembly on Tuesday for screening.

The governor asked the lawmakers to approve for him to create additional four ministries for "effective governance'."

The assembly's spokesperson, Kamaluddeen Shawai, confirmed that the lawmakers received the governor's request for the creation of additional ministries.

"The Kano State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt Hon Jibrin Ismail Falgore has confirmed the request from the Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf for the creation of new ministries in the state.

"The Speaker said he was notified through a letter sent to the State House of Assembly by Gov. Yusuf, intimating the House of his administration's intention to establish new ministries in the state.

"Rt Hon. Falgore read the letter before the members of the House, quoting the Governor to have said that the establishment of the proposed ministries was part of his administration's plans to improve efficiency and performance in the state, Mr Shawai said in a statement.

The proposed ministries are Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Eradication; Solid Minerals Resources, Power and Renewable Energy, Internal Security and Special Service," Mr Shawai added.

The new ministries are expected to be run by the new commissioners the governor nominated. Among them is a former commissioner for Land and Physical Planning, Adamu Aliyu, who was sacked last September for issuing a death threat to judges of the state's governorship electoral petition tribunal,.

The two other nominees are Usman Karaye and Abduljabbar Garko.