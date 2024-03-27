Nigeria: Police Rescue Five Abducted Travellers in Katsina

27 March 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Godwin Enna

Katsina State Police Command said its officers have rescued five kidnap victims travelling from Abuja to Zamfara State on 9th March 2024.

According to the command, the victims were held captive in chains within Katsina's forest before their rescue.

The state commissioner of police, CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa, in a statement issued through the command's spokesperson, Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, explained that the victims were abducted near Kushere village in Zamfara, and were rescued on the 25th of March 2024, during a routine patrol around Masiga village in Kankara local government area (LGA), Katsina State.

He gave the identities of the rescued victims as Bashir Malam Sani, Kamaladdeen Sani, Musa Muhammad, Sagir Umar, and Muntari Sama'ila. All the victims are said to be residents of Magamin Mai Tarko village in Zamfara State.

The police commissioner disclosed that the kidnap victims are currently receiving medical attention and are expected to be reunited with their families soon.

