Liberia: Ecowas Amb. Nkrumah Encourages Liberian Students to Be Patriotic

Monrovia — The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Ambassador to Liberia, Amb. Josephine Nkrumah has called on school-going children to take their education seriously, stressing that only Liberians can build Liberia and not external partners.

The ECOWAS Ambassador on Tuesday served as keynote speaker during a one-day ECOWAS Volunteers Day celebration with theme: "Empowering Youth for Sustainable Development in the ECOWAS Region."

Amb. Josephine Nkrumah said while international aid and partnerships can provide temporary relief and support, true development and progress can only come from within and that it starts from the younger generation that makes up almost or over 60 percent of the country's population.

According to her, the need for Liberians taking ownership of their country's future and working together to build a prosperous and sustainable nation through integrity, excellence, passion and hard work are key to the betterment of Liberia.

The event, held at the A.M. Kyne Collegiate Resource Center, at the Tubman High School in Sinkor, was organized by the ECOWAS Volunteers Programme and supported by the ECOWAS Commission in Liberia, saw participants from various high schools debating on a wide range of issues.

The debate competition also aimed to promote critical thinking and dialogue among young people on issues of national importance. Participants discussed a wide range of topics, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, and governance.

The event drew a large crowd of students, academics, and government officials, who listened attentively to the arguments presented by the debaters. The competition was judged by a panel of experts from various fields, who evaluated the participants based on their research, presentation skills, and ability to articulate their points effectively.

Delivering a special statement, Madam Nkrumah highlighted the successes of other African countries that have achieved significant development through self-reliance and strong leadership, and pointed out that countries like Nigeria and Ghana have made remarkable progress by focusing on good governance, economic empowerment, and investing in their people.

She further emphasized the need for Liberians to harness their own resources and talents to drive development in the country, calling on the young people to take the lead in shaping the future of Liberia and to be actively involved in decision-making processes that affect their lives.

Earlier, the Deputy Head of Office at the ECOWAS National Office, Amos N. Tubor reiterated his belief in the potential of the Liberian youth to drive positive change in the country for future generations to come.

He then urged young people to be proactive in seeking solutions to the challenges facing their communities and to work together towards a common goal of building a better future for all.

Meanwhile, the debate competition ended on a high note, with participants expressing their gratitude for the opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue and exchange ideas on important issues. Many of them pledged to continue advocating for self-reliance and empowerment in their communities, inspired by Madam Nkrumah's powerful message